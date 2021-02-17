Episode 87
The Romance Elephant
Hannah and Kelly dive into YA books without romance, then highlight excellent romance YA books.
SHOW NOTES
100 Must-Read YA Books With Little or No Romance
Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
Spin by Lamar Giles
Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis
Thirty Talks Weird Love by Alessandra Narváez Varela
Film: A Dona da Historia
Unpregnant by Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendriks
Muted by Tami Charles
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
I’ll Be The One by Lyla Lee
Rent-A-Boyfriend by Gloria Chao
Daughters of Jubilation by Kara Lee Corthron
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Go With The Flow by Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams
10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston
Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia Leitich Smith
Jay’s Gay Agenda by Jason June