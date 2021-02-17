The Romance Elephant

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and Kelly dive into YA books without romance, then highlight excellent romance YA books.

SHOW NOTES

100 Must-Read YA Books With Little or No Romance

Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

Spin by Lamar Giles

Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson

The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Thirty Talks Weird Love by Alessandra Narváez Varela

Film: A Dona da Historia

Unpregnant by Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendriks

Muted by Tami Charles

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland

I’ll Be The One by Lyla Lee

Rent-A-Boyfriend by Gloria Chao

Daughters of Jubilation by Kara Lee Corthron

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

Go With The Flow by Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams

10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston

Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia Leitich Smith

Jay’s Gay Agenda by Jason June