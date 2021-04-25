Episode 439
The Rolling Reckoning
Jeff and Rebecca follow up about Simon & Schuster’s relationship with Post Hill Press, a employee petition at Simon & Schuster (and the CEO’s response), Norton pulling a major book, listener feedback, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
The Book Riot giveaway featuring Noise by Daniel Kahneman
Follow-up: S & S refuses to distribute book by officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death
And S & S employees protest Mike Pence book deal
Bigger context piece about how this represents a new challenge for publishers
Multiple alllegations of sexual misconduct surface against Blake Bailey, Norton pull his Roth biography