The Rolling Reckoning

Jeff and Rebecca follow up about Simon & Schuster’s relationship with Post Hill Press, a employee petition at Simon & Schuster (and the CEO’s response), Norton pulling a major book, listener feedback, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot giveaway featuring Noise by Daniel Kahneman

Follow-up: S & S refuses to distribute book by officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death

And S & S employees protest Mike Pence book deal

The CEO responded

Bigger context piece about how this represents a new challenge for publishers

Multiple alllegations of sexual misconduct surface against Blake Bailey, Norton pull his Roth biography