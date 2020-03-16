The Right Place From A Weird Place
Jeff and Rebecca talk about how coronavirus is affecting the works of books, Hachette dropping Woody Allen’s memoir, Macmillan floating new library licensing terms, and more.
Wicked As You Wish by Rin Chupeco
The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rosner
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
Links discussed in this episode:
Follow-up: Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir after massive staff walk-out
Macmillan seeking librarian input on ebook embargo policy
NYC dept of education releases new K-12 book list that is more diverse