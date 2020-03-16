The Right Place From A Weird Place

Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Jeff and Rebecca talk about how coronavirus is affecting the works of books, Hachette dropping Woody Allen’s memoir, Macmillan floating new library licensing terms, and more.

Wicked As You Wish by Rin Chupeco

The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rosner

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Links discussed in this episode:

Follow-up: Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir after massive staff walk-out

Macmillan seeking librarian input on ebook embargo policy

NYC dept of education releases new K-12 book list that is more diverse

