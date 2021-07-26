The Return of the Toaster Oven

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s WIR Book Club time again! Jess and Trisha discuss Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae and then talk about their most anticipated romances for the rest of 2021.

Books Discussed

Wrong Number, Right Woman and Under a Falling Star by Jae

Donut Fall In Love by Jackie Lau

A Thorn in the Saddle by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Love Con by Seressia Glass

The Cowboy’s Unexpected Family by Molly O’Keefe

Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Rayne

The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish

For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes

All The Feels by Olivia Dade

The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang

Role Model by Rachel Reid

A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria

The Brightest Star In Paris by Diana Biller

Breaking Badger by Shelly Laurenston

The Groom, The Maid of Honor, and the Runaway Bride by Katee Robert

The Devil You Know by Kit Rocha

Well Matched by Jen DeLuca

Let us know what you thought of Wrong Number, Right Woman and what books you’re excited about for the rest of 2021. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).