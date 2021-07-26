Episode 87
The Return of the Toaster Oven
It’s WIR Book Club time again! Jess and Trisha discuss Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae and then talk about their most anticipated romances for the rest of 2021.
Books Discussed
Wrong Number, Right Woman and Under a Falling Star by Jae
Donut Fall In Love by Jackie Lau
A Thorn in the Saddle by Rebekah Weatherspoon
The Love Con by Seressia Glass
The Cowboy’s Unexpected Family by Molly O’Keefe
Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Rayne
The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish
For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes
All The Feels by Olivia Dade
The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang
Role Model by Rachel Reid
A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria
The Brightest Star In Paris by Diana Biller
Breaking Badger by Shelly Laurenston
The Groom, The Maid of Honor, and the Runaway Bride by Katee Robert
The Devil You Know by Kit Rocha
Well Matched by Jen DeLuca
Let us know what you thought of Wrong Number, Right Woman and what books you're excited about for the rest of 2021.