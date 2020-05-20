Episode 79
The Reread Episode
Sharifah and Jenn discuss Anne Rice and Rick Riordan adaptations, Middle Earth boyfriends, classic SF, and reread two favorites.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot's subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations, Amazon Publishing, and Little Bee Books.
News
Anne Rice literary catalog acquired
Snowpiercer premieres this week on TNT and next week online
Classic SF With Absolutely No Agenda Whatsoever…
Mad Max: Furiosa prequel has already been written & is in casting
Books Discussed
A Stranger in Olondria by Sofia Samatar
The Conjure Woman and Other Conjure Tales by Charles W. Chesnutt