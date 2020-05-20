The Reread Episode

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Anne Rice and Rick Riordan adaptations, Middle Earth boyfriends, classic SF, and reread two favorites.

News

Anne Rice literary catalog acquired

Snowpiercer premieres this week on TNT and next week online

Classic SF With Absolutely No Agenda Whatsoever…

Middle-Earth Bad Boyfriends

Percy Jackson TV Series

Mad Max: Furiosa prequel has already been written & is in casting

Books Discussed

A Stranger in Olondria by Sofia Samatar

The Conjure Woman and Other Conjure Tales by Charles W. Chesnutt