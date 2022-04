This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk 2022 book sales so far, Brandon Sanderson making it rain, dive into The Candy House by Jennifer Egan, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

Book Riot Podcast Patreon!

Brandon Sanderson pays it forward

Book sales boom is over?

Documentary about The Bookstore