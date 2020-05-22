The Quarantine Doldrums

Katie and Rincey talk about Jane Harper’s new novel, the French serial killer expert who apparently isn’t an expert and books featuring religious elements that are not by Dan Brown.

Show Notes

See the cover of the new Jane Harper novel!

The filmmakers behind Doctor Sleep are tackling Stephen King’s novel Revival next

HBO Max is adapting Throttle by Stephen King and Joe Hill

SPOILER ALERT! The ending to the Defending Jacob adaptation is totally different than the book

Christopher Pike’s Midnight Club is being adapted as a Netflix series

Check out the trailer for Shirley, starring Elisabeth Moss as Shirley Jackson

French author and serial killer expert Stéphane Bourgoin admits that much of his nonfiction work was made up

Books Mentioned

Shamed by Linda Castillo

Smaller and Smaller Circles by FH Batacan

America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster by Mary Kay McBrayer

These Women by Ivy Pochoda

The Wife Stalker by Liv Constantine

Camp Murderface by Saundra Mitchell

Dragonfish by Vu Tran

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden