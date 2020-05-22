The Quarantine Doldrums
Katie and Rincey talk about Jane Harper’s new novel, the French serial killer expert who apparently isn’t an expert and books featuring religious elements that are not by Dan Brown.
This episode is sponsored by Lit Stitch, Devoted by Dean Koontz, and Book Riot Insiders.
Show Notes
See the cover of the new Jane Harper novel!
The filmmakers behind Doctor Sleep are tackling Stephen King’s novel Revival next
HBO Max is adapting Throttle by Stephen King and Joe Hill
SPOILER ALERT! The ending to the Defending Jacob adaptation is totally different than the book
Christopher Pike’s Midnight Club is being adapted as a Netflix series
Check out the trailer for Shirley, starring Elisabeth Moss as Shirley Jackson
French author and serial killer expert Stéphane Bourgoin admits that much of his nonfiction work was made up
Books Mentioned
Shamed by Linda Castillo
Smaller and Smaller Circles by FH Batacan
America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster by Mary Kay McBrayer
These Women by Ivy Pochoda
The Wife Stalker by Liv Constantine
Camp Murderface by Saundra Mitchell
Dragonfish by Vu Tran
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden