The Prepositional Phrase After Trickle

Jeff and Rebecca talk Amazon’s best books of the year, The National Book Award winners, Goodreads Choice Award nominees, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

TBR!

First Edition!

Book Riot’s Best Books of 2023

Rebecca’s victory lap for the Barnes & Noble Book of the Year

A sigh of relief for Jeff, Paul Harding did not win the NBA

And Amazon editors agree – their best books of 2023

Goodreads Choice Awards kick off

Data Baby by Susannah Breslin

The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez

Hidden Potential by Adam Grant

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

Everything I Learned I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant by Curtis Chin