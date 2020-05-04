Episode 373
The Other Side of Vocational Awe
Jeff and Rebecca talk about PW publishing and argument against #booksareessential, a particularly dunder-headed reading list banning, how months turn into other months, and more.
Email us your recommendation requests! podcast@bookriot.com
This episode is sponsored by:
The Sunday Girl by Pip Drysdale
Fight Club 3 by Chuck Palahniuk
The Hermione Granger for President 2020 campaign!
Links discussed in this episode:
Follow-up: two agents on why books are not essential
Alaska school board bans 5 classics, residents respond by offering students $100 to read them all
Federal appeals court declares literacy a constitutional right
Michelle Obama’s BECOMING to be Netflix documentary