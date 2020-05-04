The Other Side of Vocational Awe

Jeff and Rebecca talk about PW publishing and argument against #booksareessential, a particularly dunder-headed reading list banning, how months turn into other months, and more.

Follow-up: two agents on why books are not essential

Alaska school board bans 5 classics, residents respond by offering students $100 to read them all

Federal appeals court declares literacy a constitutional right

Michelle Obama’s BECOMING to be Netflix documentary

We Need Diverse Books launches emergency fund