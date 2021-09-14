Episode 92
The One With Mary Roach
This week Kim and Alice interview nonfiction powerhouse Mary Roach about renegade animals, tiger penises, and her amazing use of footnotes. Plus, new nonfiction about Chicago, online shopping, and segregation.
Follow Up
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy
Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson
New Nonfiction
Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner
Arriving Today: From Factory Floor to Front Door – Why Everything Has Changed About How and What We Buy by Christopher Mims
Code Name Badass: The True Story of Virginia Hall by Heather Demetrios
White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality by Sheryll Cashin
Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang
We Are Not Broken by George M. Johnson
Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting by Ruby Shamir, Jodi Kantor, and Megan Twohey
Interview with Mary Roach
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach
Reading Now
Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang
We Sold Our Souls: A Novel by Grady Hendrix