The One With Mary Roach

This week Kim and Alice interview nonfiction powerhouse Mary Roach about renegade animals, tiger penises, and her amazing use of footnotes. Plus, new nonfiction about Chicago, online shopping, and segregation.

Follow Up

The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy



Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson

New Nonfiction

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner

Arriving Today: From Factory Floor to Front Door – Why Everything Has Changed About How and What We Buy by Christopher Mims

Code Name Badass: The True Story of Virginia Hall by Heather Demetrios

White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality by Sheryll Cashin

Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang

We Are Not Broken by George M. Johnson

Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting by Ruby Shamir, Jodi Kantor, and Megan Twohey

Interview with Mary Roach

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach

Reading Now

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang

We Sold Our Souls: A Novel by Grady Hendrix