The NICKEL BOYS Adaptation, DC to Honor the First Trans Superhero, and a Basket of Book Banning News
Book Riot's managing editor Vanessa Diaz joins Rebecca to discuss an upcoming adaptation of Colson Whitehead's The Nickel Boys, the National Book Foundation's 5 Under 35 honorees, DC's plan to celebrate the first trans superhero, and more.
Discussed in this Episode:
There’s a big screen adaptation of Nickel Boys coming soon
DC Pride to honor creator of the first trans superhero
Illinois school district pulls out of statewide book award
Meanwhile, in Virginia, school district cancels district-wide read of Wishtree because it contains a tree that has both male and female reproductive parts. Yep.
Congrats to the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 honorees
The Hunter by Tana French
Oye by Melissa Mogollon
The Tower by Flora Carr
The Exvangelicals by Sarah McCammon
Sociopath by Patric Gagne
Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
James by Percival Everett