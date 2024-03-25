The NICKEL BOYS Adaptation, DC to Honor the First Trans Superhero, and a Basket of Book Banning News

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book Riot's managing editor Vanessa Diaz joins Rebecca to discuss an upcoming adaptation of Colson Whitehead's The Nickel Boys, the National Book Foundation's 5 Under 35 honorees, DC's plan to celebrate the first trans superhero, and more.

Discussed in this Episode:

There’s a big screen adaptation of Nickel Boys coming soon

DC Pride to honor creator of the first trans superhero

Illinois school district pulls out of statewide book award

Meanwhile, in Virginia, school district cancels district-wide read of Wishtree because it contains a tree that has both male and female reproductive parts. Yep.

Congrats to the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 honorees

The Hunter by Tana French

Oye by Melissa Mogollon

The Tower by Flora Carr

The Exvangelicals by Sarah McCammon

Sociopath by Patric Gagne

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

James by Percival Everett