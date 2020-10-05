The Motion Train

Jess and Trisha talk about the end of Audible Escape and why the “all you can read” model is a challenge in romance, and they recommend books with bisexual characters.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s mystery thriller podcast, Read or Dead; TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; and The Return by Nicholas Sparks.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Audible Escape is ending and romance readers aren’t pleased about the new option supposedly replacing it. [Distractify]

But according to The Digital Reader, many romance authors had been frustrated with the service for some time.

And if all of this sounds familiar, you might be remembering when this happened at Scribd. [The Guardian]

Books Discussed

Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian

Wrong to Need You by Alisha Rai

Xeni by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Better Than People by Roan Parrish

Just Like That by Cole McCade

From Scratch by Katrina Jackson

Out on the Ice by Kelly Farmer

Let us know if you have feelings about the end of Audible Escape or favorite romances with bi characters. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).