Jeff and Rebecca talk about the people they think are doing the most interesting stuff in the world of books (less writing, more making of the books you know?).

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!

Discussed in this episode:

Find Other Book Riot Fans (Social Media Handle Exchange)

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon