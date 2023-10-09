The Most Impossible Single Task of Literary Discernment

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the honoree of the 2023 Nobel Prize in literature, the National Book Award finalists, free audiobooks coming to Spotify subscribers, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

Nobel winner Jon Fosse

NBA finalists

Spotify to make audiobooks free for premium users

Leave the World Behind trailer

Making It So by Patrick Stewart

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

Going Infinite by Michael Lewis