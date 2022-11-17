The Most Giftable Books of 2022
Jeff and Rebecca pick books from the year that are the most giftable. Whatever that means.
Discussed in this episode:
The Nineties By Chuck Klosterman
How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur
Inciting Joy by Ross Gay
Kosher Soul by Michael Twitty
An Immense World by Ed Yong
What If 2 by Randall Munroe
Baking School: The Bread Ahead Cookbook
Building a Second Brain by Tiago Forte
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Left on Tenth by Delia Ephron
The Maid by Nita Prose
Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
Notes on an Execution
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara