The Most Giftable Books of 2022

Jeff and Rebecca pick books from the year that are the most giftable. Whatever that means.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

The Nineties By Chuck Klosterman

How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur

Inciting Joy by Ross Gay

Kosher Soul by Michael Twitty

An Immense World by Ed Yong

What If 2 by Randall Munroe

Baking School: The Bread Ahead Cookbook

Building a Second Brain by Tiago Forte

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Left on Tenth by Delia Ephron

The Maid by Nita Prose

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson

Notes on an Execution

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara