The Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2023, Part 2

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Ursula K. Le Guin Prize Shortlist, a new way to doomscroll, The Changeling adaptation, the most exciting books of the second half of 2023, and more.

News

Ursula K. Le Guin Prize Short List [Tor.com]

Timeline of the far future [Wikipedia]

Context for the WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike [Variety]

The Changeling coming to Apple TV+ [Deadline]

Books Discussed

He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan (Aug 22, Tor Books)

The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa (July 11, Gallery/Saga Press)

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas (August 15, Berkley)

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei (July 18, Flatiron)

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (July 18, Del Rey)

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera (July 11, Tordotcom)

I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast is Me by Jamison Shea (Aug 29, Henry Holt (BYR))

Books Mentioned:

Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra, Dhonielle Clayton

The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma

The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord

In Charm’s Way by Lana Harper

Where Peace is Lost by Valerie Valdes

Mammoth at the Gates by Nghi Vo

The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu

System Collapse by Martha Wells

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due