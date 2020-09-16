Episode 77
The Live Experience
Eric and Kelly come to you LIVE from YA-Hoo Fest!, talking great books for new YA readers and what they can’t wait to read this fall.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, My Riot by Rick Spears (Author) Emmett Helen (Illustrator) from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group, and Dead Dudes by Christopher Sebela (Author) Ben Sears (Illustrator) from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass
Who I Was With Her by Nita Tyndall
I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch
Nobody Knows But You by Anica Mrose Rissi
Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera
Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds
The Rest of Us Just Live Here by Patrick Ness
Gabi, a Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero
Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon
Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
The Serpent King by Jeff Zentner
We Are The Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson
13 Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby
Hero by Perry Moore
Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert
Among the Beasts & Briars by Ashley Poston
Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
Blazewrath Games by Amparo Ortiz
Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey
Charming As a Verb by Ben Philippe
These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao
Thoughts and Prayers by Bryan Bliss