The Live Experience

Eric and Kelly come to you LIVE from YA-Hoo Fest!, talking great books for new YA readers and what they can’t wait to read this fall.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, My Riot by Rick Spears (Author) Emmett Helen (Illustrator) from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group, and Dead Dudes by Christopher Sebela (Author) Ben Sears (Illustrator) from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group.

SHOW NOTES

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass

Who I Was With Her by Nita Tyndall

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch

Nobody Knows But You by Anica Mrose Rissi

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson

More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

The Rest of Us Just Live Here by Patrick Ness

Gabi, a Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero

Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon

Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry

The Serpent King by Jeff Zentner

We Are The Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson

Want by Cindy Pon

13 Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby

Hero by Perry Moore

Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert

Ash by Malinda Lo

Among the Beasts & Briars by Ashley Poston

Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam

Blazewrath Games by Amparo Ortiz

Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey

Charming As a Verb by Ben Philippe

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao

Thoughts and Prayers by Bryan Bliss

White Fox by Sara Faring