The Last of the Recommendation Responses, KNIFE by Salman Rushdie, and more

Jeff and Rebecca finish off the season’s recommendation requests, talk about Salman Rushdie’s Knife, answer a few mailbag questions, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Kelly Jensen named a Library Journal Mover & Shaker

Knife by Salman Rushdie

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

North Woods by Daniel Mason

Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

A Sunburned Country by Bill Bryson

Cloudstreet by Tim Winton

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

Small World by Jonathan Evison

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

Real Americans by Rachel Khong

The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri

The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje