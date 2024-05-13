The Last of the Recommendation Responses, KNIFE by Salman Rushdie, and more
Jeff and Rebecca finish off the season’s recommendation requests, talk about Salman Rushdie’s Knife, answer a few mailbag questions, and more.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18! Head to mytbr.co to subscribe.
Discussed in this episode:
Kelly Jensen named a Library Journal Mover & Shaker
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib
Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah
A Sunburned Country by Bill Bryson
Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
Small World by Jonathan Evison
The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
Real Americans by Rachel Khong