The Kind of Petty I Subscribe To

Vanessa and Erica talk lotería, 24/7 Christmas, predatory and dark magic, and the best new YA out in November to add to your TBR.

News

Emily The Strange Animated Feature In Works From Bad Robot, Warner Bros Pictures Animation

Books Discussed

Flopping in a Winter Wonderland by Jason June

Fortune’s Kiss by Amber Clement

Rani Choudhury Must Die by Adiba Jaigirdar

Darkly by Marisha Pessl

In Want of a Suspect by Tirzah Price

Greater Secrets by Ananth Hirsh, Tess Stone

Leap by Simina Popescu

When Mimi Went Missing by Suja Sukumar

The Wedding People by Alison Espach

Halfway There: A Graphic Memoir of Self-Discovery by Christine Mari