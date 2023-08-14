The Internet’s Disappointed Mom

Rebecca and Vanessa talk about a trio of AI-related publishing shenanigans, the private equity firm that bought Simon & Schuster, and a cringey moment for the hockey romance community.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more drawn from our collective experience as power readers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and bookish professionals? Subscribe to The Deep Dive, a biweekly newsletter featuring stories to inform and inspire readers, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox!

Links Discussed in the Episode

Big congrats to Kelly on a well-deserved commendation

Literary Activism Newsletter

Paramount agrees to sell S & S to private equity firm KKR

AI-generated travel books are the latest Amazon scam

Author fights Amazon to have AI books listed under name removed

AI fiction analytics site Prosecraft shut down after author backlash

This hockey romance BookTok stuff is wild