THE HOUSE ON MANGO STREET at 40

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

40 years ago, Sandra Cisneros published what would become a contemporary classic: The House on Mango Street. To mark the occasion, Everyman’s Library has released a new edition. The introduction to that edition was written by Professor John Philip Santos, a fellow writer and long-time friend of Cisneros. He joins me on this episode to talk about the origin, meaning, and legacy of this modern masterpiece.

Discussed in this episode:

The House on Mango Street (Everyman’s Library) by Sandra Cisneros, introduction by John Philip Santos

Places Left Unfinished at the Time of Creation by John Philip Santos