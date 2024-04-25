THE HOUSE ON MANGO STREET at 40
40 years ago, Sandra Cisneros published what would become a contemporary classic: The House on Mango Street. To mark the occasion, Everyman’s Library has released a new edition. The introduction to that edition was written by Professor John Philip Santos, a fellow writer and long-time friend of Cisneros. He joins me on this episode to talk about the origin, meaning, and legacy of this modern masterpiece.
Discussed in this episode:
The House on Mango Street (Everyman’s Library) by Sandra Cisneros, introduction by John Philip Santos
Places Left Unfinished at the Time of Creation by John Philip Santos