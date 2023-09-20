The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, Revisited

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn are reunited and talking all things H2G2, as well as alien corpses in Mexico, Iman Vellani doing all the Ms. Marvel things, Le Guin short films, and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Book Riot’s editorial team is writing for casual and power readers alike over at The Deep Dive! During the month of September, all new free subscribers will be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus 5 mystery books from The Deep Dive. To enter, simply start a free subscription to The Deep Dive. No payment method required!

News

Alien Corpses Claimed to be Real Shown to Mexico’s Congress [NPR]

Ursula K. Le Guin Short Films! [LitHub]

SF/F Title on NBA Fiction Longlist [Book Riot]

Wrinkle in Time Illustrator Gets Overdue Credit [WBUR]

Iman Vellani on Ms Marvel on Playing and Writing Ms. Marvel [Nerds of Color]

Books Discussed

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul