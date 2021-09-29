The Haviest of the Haves

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn from Book Riot’s Get Booked podcast joins Erica to discuss the current state of dystopian YA compared to the Hunger Games era.

Shownotes

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He

Skyhunter by Marie Lu

War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi

Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher