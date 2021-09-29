Episode 103
The Haviest of the Haves
Jenn from Book Riot’s Get Booked podcast joins Erica to discuss the current state of dystopian YA compared to the Hunger Games era.
Shownotes
Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta
We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia
The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He
Skyhunter by Marie Lu
War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi
Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher