Episode 103
The Haviest of the Haves

Jenn from Book Riot’s Get Booked podcast joins Erica to discuss the current state of dystopian YA compared to the Hunger Games era.

Shownotes

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

We Set the Dark on Fire  by Tehlor Kay Mejia 

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He

Skyhunter by Marie Lu

War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi

Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher 

