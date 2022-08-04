The Handsell with Preeti Chhibber

This week on the Handsell, Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma author Preeti Chhibber recommends some of her favorite comics!

Books Discussed

Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma by Preeti Chhibber

Spidey Vol. 1: First Day (Robbie Thompson / Nick Bradshaw)

Ms. Marvel Vol. 1: No Normal (G. Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, Adrian Alphona)

Green Lantern: Legacy (Minh Lê/Andie Tong)

Drawn Together, Minh Le & Dan Santat

DC vs Vampires Vol. 1 (James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg, Otto Schmidt)

Avengers Assembly by Preeti Chhibber

