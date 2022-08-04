The Handsell with Preeti Chhibber
This week on the Handsell, Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma author Preeti Chhibber recommends some of her favorite comics!
Books Discussed
Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma by Preeti Chhibber
Spidey Vol. 1: First Day (Robbie Thompson / Nick Bradshaw)
Ms. Marvel Vol. 1: No Normal (G. Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, Adrian Alphona)
Green Lantern: Legacy (Minh Lê/Andie Tong)
Drawn Together, Minh Le & Dan Santat
DC vs Vampires Vol. 1 (James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg, Otto Schmidt)
Avengers Assembly by Preeti Chhibber