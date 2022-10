This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week on the Handsell, “That Charcuterie Chick” Olivia Carney recommends a a summer fav, a cookbook, and one from the top of her TBR.

Books Discussed

The Art of the Board by Olivia Carney

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Half Baked Harvest by Tieghan Gerard

Gouda Friends by Cathy Yardley

Find Olivia Carney on Instagram and TikTok