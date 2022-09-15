The Handsell with Julian Aguon

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week on the Handsell, human rights laywer and author Julian Aguon recommends some of the books that have helped him during the pandemic.

Books Discussed:

No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies by Julian Aguon

Sharks In the Time of Saviors by Kawaii Strong Washburn

How to Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander Chee

Orwell’s Roses by Rebecca Solnit

The Red Deal by the Red Nation