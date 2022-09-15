The Handsell with Julian Aguon
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week on the Handsell, human rights laywer and author Julian Aguon recommends some of the books that have helped him during the pandemic.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Books Discussed:
No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies by Julian Aguon
Sharks In the Time of Saviors by Kawaii Strong Washburn
How to Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander Chee
Orwell’s Roses by Rebecca Solnit
The Red Deal by the Red Nation