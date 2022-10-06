The Handsell with Danielle Prescod

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week on the Handsell, author and influencer Danielle Prescod talks about three of her recent favorite reads.

Books Discussed:

Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod

Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski (and Burnout)

Tanqueray by Stephanie Johnson with Brandon Stanton

