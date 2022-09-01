The Handsell With Carolyn Huynh
This week on the Handsell, debut author Carolyn Huynh recommends three books about the lives of women, each with their own angle.
Books Discussed
The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huyhn
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
The Vegetarian by Han Kang
The Last Story of Mina Lee by Nancy Jooyoun Kim
Elsewhere by Alexis Schaitkin