The Handsell with Amanda Jayatissa

This week on the Handsell, You’re Invited author Amanda Jayatissa recommends three recent thrillers she could not put down.

Books Discussed

You’re Invited by Amanda Jayatissa

Things We Do In The Dark by Jennifer Hillier

The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead

Someone Else’s Life by Lyn Liao Butler