The Handsell: May 10, 2021
This week on the Handsell, Jenn recommends Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed.
Content warnings: harm to children incl. child death, racism, body horror
Other Books Mentioned:
Alexis Hall (Affair of the Mysterious Letter)
Ada Hoffmann (The Outside)
Victor LaValle (Ballad of Black Tom)
NK Jemisin (City We Became)