The Handsell: May 10, 2021

This week on the Handsell, Jenn recommends Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed.

Content warnings: harm to children incl. child death, racism, body horror

Other Books Mentioned:

Alexis Hall (Affair of the Mysterious Letter)

Ada Hoffmann (The Outside)

Victor LaValle (Ballad of Black Tom)

NK Jemisin (City We Became)

