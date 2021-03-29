Riot Headline Literary Activism: How To Help Texas’s Recovery

The Handsell: March 29, 2021

This week on the Handsell, Jenn recommends The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee.

Resources

Get bystander intervention training to stop harassment when you see it [Hollaback]

Learn more about anti-Asian violence, via this webinar run by AAAJ Atlanta

Donate to an AAPI or AAPI-supporting organization, via GoFundMe or an organization near you

