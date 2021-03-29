The Handsell: March 29, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week on the Handsell, Jenn recommends The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Resources

Get bystander intervention training to stop harassment when you see it [Hollaback]

Learn more about anti-Asian violence, via this webinar run by AAAJ Atlanta

Donate to an AAPI or AAPI-supporting organization, via GoFundMe or an organization near you