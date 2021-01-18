The Handsell: January 18, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week on the Handsell, Jenn recommends Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore.

Books Discussed

Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore (cw: PTSD, violent harm to women and children (and men, just everyone), rape, self-harm, suicide)

Graceling, Fire, and Winterkeep