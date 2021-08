Jeff and Rebecca talk about their plans and strategy for the Fall Preview Draft, a bookstore getting an imprint, PRH jacking up the price of Amanda Gorman’s book, what a wonderful era of Black literature it is, and much more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

Discussed in this episode:

We’re hiring again! Web engineer & ad ops associate

New Oprah pick The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois

50 UK bookstores will open early for Sally Rooney release