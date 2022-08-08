The Ghost and the Ghostwriter

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha cover a grab bag of topics before talking about backlist romances they’re glad to have found this year.

News

Book club is back!! We’re reading Witchmark by CL Polk, so give it a read and send us your thoughts by Sept. 15.

Here’s the link to the Apollycon statement we mentioned.

Get excited about the Black Romance Book Club (especially if you live in Canada)!

Books Discussed

The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

Coffee Boy by Austin Chant

An Heiress’s Guide to Deception and Desire by Manda Collins

Wild Rain and Tempest by Beverly Jenkins

Hold Me by Courtney Milan

The Worst Guy by Kate Canterbary

Let us know what backlist books you've discovered so far this year, and what you think of Witchmark.