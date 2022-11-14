The Full Gutenberg

This week, Jeff and Rebecca talk about a strike at HarperCollins, who got the future of book-selling right, a beta Kindle Rewards program, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Ongoing: Jamestown, MI library defunded again

HarperCollins union workers on strike until new contract is reached

Amazon displaying Goodreads ratings on some title listings

For fellow Bourdain fans, Jason Diamond read the unauthorized biography so we don’t have