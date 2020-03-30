The Floppy Market

Jeff and Rebecca chronicle the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the world of books.

Links discussed in this episode:

Sales of print books held steady last week

Unemployed NYC booksellers launch online bookstore

Libraries want to turn bookmobiles into free WiFi trucks during COVID-19

Strand lays off 188 booksellers after New York orders lockdown of non-essential businesses

Skyhorse Publishing lays off nearly ⅓ of staff

Scholastic begins temporary staff reductions

Harry Potter Alliance throwing a virtual con

JK Rowling allowing read-alouds of HP

Diamond Comics Distributors to stop receiving shipments of new comics amid COVID-19 concerns

HarperCollins to launch Native-Focused Imprint