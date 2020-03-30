The Floppy Market
Jeff and Rebecca chronicle the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the world of books.
The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, and by Harper Perennial
Sales of print books held steady last week
Unemployed NYC booksellers launch online bookstore
Libraries want to turn bookmobiles into free WiFi trucks during COVID-19
Strand lays off 188 booksellers after New York orders lockdown of non-essential businesses
Skyhorse Publishing lays off nearly ⅓ of staff
Scholastic begins temporary staff reductions
Harry Potter Alliance throwing a virtual con
JK Rowling allowing read-alouds of HP
Diamond Comics Distributors to stop receiving shipments of new comics amid COVID-19 concerns