The First Black Queer YA novel

This week, Erica discusses what’s been credited as the first queer novel featuring Black teens, as well as a couple other more recent Black queer YA novels.

Show Notes

Ruby by Rosa Guy

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus

Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters (out March 2022)