The Final Episode
This week Alice and Kim wrap up 125 episodes of the For Real podcast by discussing their favorite reads of 2022 and reflecting on their favorite podcast episodes.
Kim’s Favorites of 2022
How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell
World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur
Ancestor Trouble by Maud Newton
Invisible Child by Andrea Elliot
The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes
In the Shadow of the Mountain by Sylvia Vasquez-Lavado
Dog Flowers by Danielle Geller
Alice’s Favorites of 2022
A Most Remarkable Creature by Jonathan Meiburg
Ghosts in the Schoolyard by Eve L. Ewing
The Line Becomes a River by Francisco Cantú
Looking for the Good War by Elizabeth D. Samet
The Lost City of Z by David Grann
Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? By Roz Chast
Team of Rivals by Doris Kearns Goodwin
Trans Mission by Alex Bertie
Favorite Podcast Episodes
Episode 13: Suffragists, Suffragettes, and Winning the Vote
Episode 23: The Arctic and the Tropics
Episode 34: Ahoy, We Sail the Sea of Books
Episode 50: 50 Books for 50 Episodes
Episode 53: Snake Math!
Episode 67: After the Final Rose
Episode 70: YA Nonfiction, aka Nonfiction for Exhausted Adults
Episode 91: Library Treasure Hunt
Episode 92: The One With Mary Roach
Episode 96: Fell in a Hole (AKA True Stories Underground)
Episode 100: Episode 100!!!!
Episode 123: Nonfiction Holiday Gift Guide