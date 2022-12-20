The Final Episode

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim wrap up 125 episodes of the For Real podcast by discussing their favorite reads of 2022 and reflecting on their favorite podcast episodes.

Kim’s Favorites of 2022

How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur

Ancestor Trouble by Maud Newton

Invisible Child by Andrea Elliot

The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes

In the Shadow of the Mountain by Sylvia Vasquez-Lavado

Dog Flowers by Danielle Geller

Alice’s Favorites of 2022

A Most Remarkable Creature by Jonathan Meiburg

Ghosts in the Schoolyard by Eve L. Ewing

The Line Becomes a River by Francisco Cantú

Looking for the Good War by Elizabeth D. Samet

The Lost City of Z by David Grann

Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? By Roz Chast

Team of Rivals by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Trans Mission by Alex Bertie

Favorite Podcast Episodes

Episode 13: Suffragists, Suffragettes, and Winning the Vote

Episode 23: The Arctic and the Tropics

Episode 34: Ahoy, We Sail the Sea of Books

Episode 50: 50 Books for 50 Episodes

Episode 53: Snake Math!

Episode 67: After the Final Rose

Episode 70: YA Nonfiction, aka Nonfiction for Exhausted Adults

Episode 91: Library Treasure Hunt

Episode 92: The One With Mary Roach

Episode 96: Fell in a Hole (AKA True Stories Underground)

Episode 100: Episode 100!!!!

Episode 123: Nonfiction Holiday Gift Guide