The Elephant IS the Room
Rebecca and Jeff talk about Oprah’s forthcoming American Dirt special, Simon & Schuster on the auction block, B&N getting back to basics, and much more.
This episode is sponsored by:
Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare
The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski
Links discussed in this episode:
ViacomCBS looking to sell Simon & Schuster
Ronan Farrow cuts ties w/ Hachette over Woody Allen memoir
WNDM offers new internship grants
Hero of the Week: 13-year-old who was bullied for liking books is now rocking instagram