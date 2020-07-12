Episode 387
The Egg and the Wall
This week, Jeff and Rebecca lap up the drops of tea spilling from Mary Trump’s book, talk about the coming wave of new releases, and get into that Harper letter.
Discussed in this episode
The Egg and the Wall by Haruki Murakami
Popper’s Paradox aka The Paradox of Tolerance
Mary L Trump book dropping 2 weeks early bc of demand
Phoebe Robinson gets imprint at Plume
Simon & Schuster names Dana Canedy as Publisher