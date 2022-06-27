The Disney Crime Lord Universe

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book club is back as Jess and Trisha discuss The Beast by Katee Robert and then dive into the distinctions between steamy romance, erotic romance, and erotica.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston has some updates.

Here’s the discussion Jess mentioned between Katee Robert and Beverly Jenkins [insert heart eyes here!]

Books Discussed

The Beast by Katee Robert

Looking by Katrina Jackson

American Royalty by Tracey Livesay

Indigo by Beverly Jenkins

A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria

The Eastside Brewery series (first book is Thirsty) by Mia Hopkins

Spoiler Alert and All the Feels by Olivia Dade

Syncopation by Anna Zabo

A Gentleman in the Streets by Alisha Rai (AOC)

The Rose by Tiffany Reisz

Harbor by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice, writing as A.N. Roquelaure

Tell us what you thought of The Beast, your thoughts on erotic romance and erotica, and anything else you’re thinking or reading about. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).