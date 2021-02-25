The Cozy Show, Or A Gossipy Blanket

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Amanda and Jenn give their current favorite cozy reads across genres in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Books Discussed

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin

A Bad Day for Sunshine by Darynda Jones (tw: rape)

Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes

All the Wild Hungers by Karen Babine (cw: cancer treatment, fertility and pregnancy issues)

The True Queen by Zen Cho (Sorcerer Royal #2)

Safe As Houses by Marie Helene Bertino

Serena Singh Flips the Script by Sonya Lalli (tw: domestic violence)

Persephone Station by Stina Leicht

Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons (tw: suicide)

Prey of Gods by Nicky Drayden (cw: reference to sexual assault, harm to children)

Ocean Light by Nalini Singh (cw: description of panic attacks, reference to child abuse, abductions)

Two Dark Moons by Avi Silver