The Color Purple

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the publication of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, Sharifah Williams and Jeff O’Neal discuss the book, the movie, and the legacies of both.

Discussed in this episode:

Movie adaptation of The Color Purple musical is coming

Alice Walker on the making of The Color Purple

Alice Walker interview on the 40th anniversary of The Color Purple

On Alice Walker’s endorsement of David Icke