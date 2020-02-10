The Challenge is Hibernation

Jess and Trisha match romances to conversation heart sayings and recommend romances for all of your Valentine’s/Galentine’s/Palentine’s Day needs.

News

None! We took the week off from news – it’s our “Alentine’s” Day gift to you.

Books Discussed

Take the Lead by Alexis Daria

His Convenient Husband by Robin Covington

Mating the Huntress by Talia Hibbert

Royally Matched by Emma Chase

A Prince on Paper by Alyssa Cole

My Boyfriend is a Bear by Pamela Ribon and Cat Farris

The Undoing by Shelly Laurenston

Just One More by Jodie Slaughter

The Twisted Wishes series by Ana Zabo (first book is Syncopation)

The Governess Game by Tessa Dare

The Fixer, The Enforcer, and The Negotiator by HelenKay Dimon

Candy Hearts by Erin McLellan

A Big Surprise for Valentine’s Day by Jackie Lau

Send us your favorite Val/Gal/Palentine's Day picks! And let us know the romance titles you'd match with candy hearts (or feel free to just concur with Trisha about which candies are gross).