The Best SF/F Of 2022
Sharifah and Jenn discuss The Witches of Mayfair trailer, a D&D update, 2022’s award winners and books selected as “Best Of,” and more.
News
D&D officially removing the word “race” from updated edition [GameRant]
Trailer for Mayfair Witches [Tor.com]
A very normal interview with Emily St. John Mandel [Slate]
Avatar Stamps in New Zealand [Nerdist]
Best Of Discussion
Jenn’s highly unscientific spreadsheet
Books Recurring on Best Of Lists, In Order:
Babel by RF Kuang
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi
House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City, #2) by Sarah J. Maas
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu
2022 Award Winners
Premee Mohamad: “And What Can We Offer You Tonight” (World Fantasy), and “The Annual Migration of Clouds” (Aurora)
P. Djèlí Clark, A Master of Djinn (Ignyte) and Ring Shout (Nommo)
See the spreadsheet for others and for source links!