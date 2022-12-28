The Best SF/F Of 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss The Witches of Mayfair trailer, a D&D update, 2022’s award winners and books selected as “Best Of,” and more.

News

D&D officially removing the word “race” from updated edition [GameRant]

Trailer for Mayfair Witches [Tor.com]

A very normal interview with Emily St. John Mandel [Slate]

Avatar Stamps in New Zealand [Nerdist]

Best Of Discussion

Jenn’s highly unscientific spreadsheet

Books Recurring on Best Of Lists, In Order:

Babel by RF Kuang

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi

House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City, #2) by Sarah J. Maas

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu

2022 Award Winners

Premee Mohamad: “And What Can We Offer You Tonight” (World Fantasy), and “The Annual Migration of Clouds” (Aurora)

P. Djèlí Clark, A Master of Djinn (Ignyte) and Ring Shout (Nommo)

See the spreadsheet for others and for source links!