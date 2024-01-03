The Best of 2023 (And 2022)
Vanessa joins Jenn again to look at what got accolades and award nods, if not wins, over the past year, plus their own favorites of 2023!
Books Discussed
Read Jenn’s full write-up here: The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy of 2022 and 2023, Crunched
Top Titles from 2023 Best Of Lists:
Chain-Gang All-Stars, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Land of Milk and Honey, C. Pam Zhang
Our Share of Night, Mariana Enriquez
Lone Women, Victor LaValle
Top Titles from 2023 Award Finalists/Winners, Published in 2022:
Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk
Babel by R.F. Kuang
Spear by Nicola Griffith
Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn
Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo
Ogres by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
Jenn and Vanessa’s Picks
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon
Bitter Medicine by Mia Tsai
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
Translation State by Ann Leckie
Lone Women by Victor LaValle
The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson
Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong