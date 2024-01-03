The Best of 2023 (And 2022)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vanessa joins Jenn again to look at what got accolades and award nods, if not wins, over the past year, plus their own favorites of 2023!

Books Discussed

Read Jenn’s full write-up here: The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy of 2022 and 2023, Crunched

Top Titles from 2023 Best Of Lists:

Chain-Gang All-Stars, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Land of Milk and Honey, C. Pam Zhang

Our Share of Night, Mariana Enriquez

Lone Women, Victor LaValle

Top Titles from 2023 Award Finalists/Winners, Published in 2022:

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

Babel by R.F. Kuang

Spear by Nicola Griffith

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn

Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo

Ogres by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo

Jenn and Vanessa’s Picks

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon

Bitter Medicine by Mia Tsai

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

Translation State by Ann Leckie

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong