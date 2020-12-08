The Best Books of December 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss their favorite books of December 2020, including Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder, A Curse of Roses, and Red Hands.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder: A Novel by T.A. Willberg

A Curse of Roses by Diana Pinguicha

Red Hands by Christopher Golden

Yoga Where You Are by Kat Heagberg and Dianne Bondy

Revolutions of All Colors (Veterans Writing Award) by Dewaine Farria

A Certain Hunger by Chelsea G. Summers

The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict

Survival of the Thickest by Michelle Buteau

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Cheeky: A Head-to-Toe Memoir by Ariella Elovic

The Particulars of Peter: Dance Lessons, DNA Tests, and Other Excuses to Hang Out with My Perfect Dog by Kelly Conaboy

Peach Blossom Paradise by Ge Fei, Canaan Morse (translator)

Mozart: The Reign of Love by Jan Swafford

Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House by Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz

Take It Back: A Novel by Kia Abdullah

When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain (The Singing Hills Cycle Book 2) by Nghi Vo

Escaping Eleven by Jerri Chisholm

The Valancourt Book of World Horror Stories edited by James D. Jenkins and Ryan Cagle

Girl Gurl Grrrl: On Womanhood and Belonging in the Age of Black Girl Magic by Kenya Hunt

The System: A Novel by Ryan Gattis

D (A Tale of Two Worlds): A Novel by Michel Faber

The Butterfly Effect: A Novel by Rachel McKenny

The Invention of Medicine: From Homer to Hippocrates by Robin Lane Fox

Snowdrift (An Embla Nyström Investigation) by Helene Tursten, Marlaine Delargy (translator)

Crosshairs: A Novel by Catherine Hernandez

The Dead Season (A Shana Merchant Novel Book 2) by Tessa Wegert

Desert Oracle: Volume 1: Strange True Tales from the American Southwest by Ken Layne

They Don’t Need to Understand: Stories of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, and Never Giving In by Andy Biersack

Ferdinand, The Man with the Kind Heart: A Novel by Irmgard Keun and Michael Hofmann

A Universe of Wishes: A We Need Diverse Books Anthology by Dhonielle Clayton