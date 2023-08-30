The Best Book Recommendations: AI vs. Humans
Tirzah and Erica go up against ChatGPT to see who gives the best book recommendations.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.
News:
Books Mentioned:
Erica’s and Tirza’s Picks
Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury
Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
Fire by Kristin Cashore
Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters
An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan
The Lovely War by Julie Berry
Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo
The Headmaster’s List by Melissa de la Cruz
ChatGPT’s Picks:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Along for the Ride by Sarah Dessen
Percy Jackson by Rick Riordan
The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater
One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus
Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson
Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart
The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin
We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks by E. Lockhart
The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas
Little White Lies by Jennifer Lynn Barnes