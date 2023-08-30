The Best Book Recommendations: AI vs. Humans

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica go up against ChatGPT to see who gives the best book recommendations.

News:

New Hayat Miyazaki Movie!

Books Mentioned:

Erica’s and Tirza’s Picks

Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust

Fire by Kristin Cashore

Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters

An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan

The Lovely War by Julie Berry

Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo

The Headmaster’s List by Melissa de la Cruz

ChatGPT’s Picks:

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Along for the Ride by Sarah Dessen

Percy Jackson by Rick Riordan

The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater

One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus

Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson

Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart

The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks by E. Lockhart

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert

The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas

Little White Lies by Jennifer Lynn Barnes