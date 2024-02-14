The Best Adaptations of Romances & Love Stories

Vanessa Diaz joins Rebecca for a conversation about the best movies adapted from romances and love stories, the ones that are due for a remake, and a few creative takes on what a love story even is.

Discussed in this Episode:

Vanessa’s ode to Practical Magic

Rebecca revisits The Bridges of Madison County

The Adaptation Nation podcast feed