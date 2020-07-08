The Baby-Sitters Club Adaptation is Everything

Kelly and special guest Amma Marfo talk about The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot, Flatiron Books, publishers of Mirage by Somaiya Daud, and In the Neighborhood of True By Susan Kaplan Carlton, new from Algonquin Young Readers.

Show Notes

Amma Marfo (The Interrobang, Twitter, Instagram)

“What Makes The Baby-Sitters Club Endure?”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” on Annotated

The New York Times review of “The Baby-Sitters Club”

Variety on “The Baby-Sitters Club”